Body found in York County identified as missing woman

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A body discovered this week in York County has been identified as a Rock Hill woman who was reported missing by her family in late January.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the body was located on Feb. 3, 2021. The York County Coroner has identified the body as Christy Jane Mahon, 54.

An autopsy and toxicology test are pending.

Mahon was last seen in the area of Porter Road and Firetower Road in Rock Hill on Jan. 23, 2021. She was walking towards E. Main Street, possibly turning right and walking in the direction of S. Anderson Road. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long blue sleeve shirt.

On Jan. 29, the York County Sheriff’s Office had tweeted a prayer for Mahon, “Father we lift Christy Jane Mahon up in prayer, every individual that’s missing is important and we are searching for answers. I pray that she is brought home safely I pray that wherever she is that she is safe from harm and somehow able to call for help in Jesus name amen.”

This remains an open investigation.