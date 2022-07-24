GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found early Sunday morning along the road in Greenville County.
Deputies responded to Worth Street near Palmetto Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a body lying in the road, unresponsive.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim at this time.
7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.