Bodies of woman, man discovered at La Quinta Inn & Suites in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The bodies of a woman and man have been discovered at a hotel Tuesday morning in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, officers responded to the La Quinta Inn and Suites regarding a death investigation.

As officers got to the scene, they discovered a woman and man both deceased in a hotel room.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to continue the investigation for any signs of foul play.

