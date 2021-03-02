Bodies of woman, man discovered at La Quinta Inn & Suites in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The bodies of a woman and man have been discovered at a hotel Tuesday morning in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, officers responded to the La Quinta Inn and Suites regarding a death investigation.

As officers got to the scene, they discovered a woman and man both deceased in a hotel room.









The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to continue the investigation for any signs of foul play.

Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.