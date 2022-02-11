Boat sales skyrocket in the Carolinas during the pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mid Atlantic Boat Show in Charlotte has been the first sign of the boating season for the region since 1973.

“The dealers come out, they basically bring down their whole showroom down here, set up and show you what’s new and the latest in the industry,” Les Gray with Southeast Production said.

This year he says 20 dealers are filling the Convention Center in Uptown, about five less than pre-pandemic.

SouthTown Water Sports, a Charlotte-based boat dealer saw sales skyrocket shortly into the pandemic.

“At the end of the day, we saw a lot of people trading in vacations for boats and toys, so it really jump-started our sales and rolling into this year we are having to do a lot of build-slot instead of physical boats just because a lot of our physical bills are being called for already,” Stephen Baker said.

According to National Marine Manufacturers, sales jumped by 9 percent in 2020 and the trend continued into 2021.

Now, dealers are trying to keep up with the demand, while also facing supply chain issues.

“A lot of computerized components that’re really tough to get right now. Challenges in the supply line have been something that dealers have had to work through,” Gray said. “Depending on the models, depending on the colors, depending on what you want in the boat, there could be three or four-month waiting period.”

Gray said shows like the Mid Atlantic Boat show result in dealers selling up to 60 percent of their inventory.