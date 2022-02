CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A blood donation bus has gotten stuck on the railroad tracks of Old Statesville Road (HWY 115) and Mayes Road Friday afternoon, police said.

The Cornelius Police Department is asking drivers to use caution in the area as officers direct traffic.

Drivers have been asked to seek an alternate route at this time.

