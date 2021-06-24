Black bear spotted roaming in Bessemer City, police say stay on the lookout

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A black bear was spotted roaming around a Bessemer City neighborhood Thursday morning, according to the Bessemer City Police Department.

Police said the bear was spotted in the 600 block of East Florida Avenue.

Officers are working with North Carolina Wildlife officials to ensure people’s safety in the area.

Police said residents should stay aware and away from the bear and report sightings by calling 704-629-2235.