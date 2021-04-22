Birds repeatedly getting stuck in glue boards, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue expresses deep concern

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Waterfowl Rescue located in Indian Trail is expressing deep concern with the public’s use of glue traps and glue boards after local Carolina Wrens keep getting stuck in them.

“Another Carolina Wren stuck to a glue trap. His whole tail came off and is stuck to the trap,” Carolina Waterfowl shared on social media. “Manufacturers of glue boards don’t claim that they provide a quick death. In fact, they generally suggest that boards be thrown in the trash with live animals still stuck to the surface.”

Carolina Waterfowl said, as a result, animals continue to suffer, starved, and exhausted for up to five days. “While animals are stuck on glue boards, they cry out loudly in pain and have been known to bite through their limbs attempting to free themselves. Even if found and rescued, these animals might not survive the intense stress, injuries, or effects of the glue,” they explained.

Despite bans in countries like Australia and New Zealand, most countries, including the United States, have placed no regulations on the use of glue boards, according to Carolina Waterfowl.

The animal rescue service said there is very little consumer education about these products.

“Manufacturers and retailers provide virtually no information to alert purchasers as to the concerns that exist with the use of these devices,” Carolina Waterfowl said.