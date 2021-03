NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Wireimage)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The upcoming Billy Joel concert scheduled to take place at Bank of America Stadium has been rescheduled to 2022, the Carolina Panthers announced.

Originally rescheduled for April 17, 2021, the concert is now scheduled for April 23, 2022.

Tickets purchased for the previous date will be honored on the rescheduled date.

Ticket purchasers will be contacted directly via email with refund options for those unable to attend the new show, the Panthers said on Friday.