Bill in NC legislature would continue to allow child marriage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)—North Carolina lawmakers were close to changing the legal age of marriage to 18, but at the last minute, Senate Bill 35 was amended. If passed, child marriage would legally continue with our state being one of the last in the country to allow this.

Senate Bill 35’s amendment came as a surprise to many, because the in the bill’s original draft it banned anyone under 18 from getting married. Senator Danny Britt, a sponsor of the bill, amended it to match the state’s statutory rape laws.

The whole idea behind this bill was to stop sex traffickers from marrying children. But now if this bill is signed into law, 14 year old’s can still marry, but their partner can’t be more than 4 years older than they are.

A local family therapist thinks this bill is extremely problematic.

“I am a therapist, and I’m a parent, and a member of this community. And so it was really troubling about how we’re not focusing on how do we protect our children, especially from predators and people who would, you know, really try to leverage that to endanger them, ” Natasha Oates, the UP Company.

North Carolina and Alaska are the last two states that allow children as young as 14 to get married. Casey Swegman, with the Tahirih Justice Center, says this change to the bill came as a huge disappointment.

“Keeping 14 as the age floor keeps North Carolina with the lowest age floor set by statute in the country, and, you know, well below the state’s own age of consent for sex. And, you know, I think, as watered down it will do little to prevent the harms of child marriage in North Carolina and increasingly, for the minors in neighboring states,” Swegman said.

A study done by the International Center for Research on Women reported many survivors of child marriage have reported they were forced to marry their rapists. This was an attempt to shield rapists from prosecution.

A local mom says marriages between two people that young rarely work out.

“I have several friends whose daughters or granddaughters got pregnant at a very young age. And the ones who the daughters or granddaughters decided not to marry the biological father, at least not right away until they both mature. They have said that was the best decision that the young woman made,” said Chris Cox.

FOX 46 reached out to Senator Danny Britt’s office for comment on the changes to this bill but did not hear back.