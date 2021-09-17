Big changes are coming to Gilead Road in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Construction starts on Monday, September 20 and crews will be transforming the bridge over Interstate 77, near exit 23, into a “diverging diamond.”

Construction is expected to go on for the next three years.

On Friday, people working in the area were surprised to hear that the construction was going to be so significant, and so long.

“I did see the sign, I was wondering what kind of construction, I didn’t know it was going to be this big. I was hoping it wasn’t going to last long, I was hoping it would be something small,” said Alicia Gaddy.





The new design should help with traffic flow, but Alicia said three years is a long time to wait.

“I don’t know what it’s going to be like, what do we got coming. I don’t know, I can’t say I’m looking forward to it,” said Alicia.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said if there are lane closures, they will put them in place in the middle of the night, so people should pay attention when they hit the road in the morning.