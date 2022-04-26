CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — President Joe Biden commuted the nearly 22-year sentence of a Charlotte man convicted of distributing cocaine.

Kelvin Beaufort was one of 75 people to have their sentence commuted Tuesday, White House officials said. Three others were pardoned.

Beaufort was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

He was originally sentenced in 2007 to 324 months in prison and a 20-year term of supervised release.

In 2016, officials said his sentence was amended to 262 months of imprisonment followed by 20 years of supervised release.

On Tuesday, the president commuted Beaufort’s sentence to expire on April 26, 2023. The remainder of his sentence will be served in home confinement.

He still faces 20 years of supervised release.

“America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation,” President Biden said. “During Second Chance Month, I am using my authority under the Constitution to uphold those values by pardoning and commuting the sentences of fellow Americans.”

The president said his administration will continue to review clemency petitions and “deliver reforms that advance equity and justice.”