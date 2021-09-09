Biden announces most sweeping COVID vaccination requirements yet, with Carolina governors each taking a different approach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Joe Biden has announced the most sweeping vaccination requirements yet. The new rules could end up impacting nearly 100 million Americans.

“A distinct minority of Americans supported by a distinct minority of elected officials are keeping us from turning a corner,” the President said Thursday.

The President announced that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule that will require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate their workers are fully vaccinated or have weekly negative tests.

The White House says that rule will impact around 80 million workers.

“The bottom line, we’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers,” said President Biden.

The President is also calling on Governors across the country to mandate vaccines for teachers and school staff. Governor Roy Cooper said Thursday that all options remain on the table.

But right now, he’s leaving it up to local school districts.

“I hope that local school systems will move toward this. I hope that teachers will realize that this is really important,” Cooper said.

The President’s executive orders also require employers to give their workers time off to get vaccinated.

He’s also requiring the nearly 300,000 teachers in the federal Head Start program to get vaccinated.

“We cannot allow these actions to stand in the way of protecting the large majority of Americans who have done their part and wanna get back to life as normal,” Biden said.

Some republicans are already coming out against the proposal.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tweeted Thursday, “The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats. They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad.”

He continued saying, “Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”