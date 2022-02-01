Bicyclist seriously injured after struck by vehicle in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A bicyclist has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Gastonia, police said.

The accident happened at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, on N. Chester Street (Rt. 321) at Norment Avenue.

All lanes of Rt. 321 are closed between I-85 and W. Davidson Ave. at this time, police said. Drivers have been asked to seek an alternate route.

The 1000 block of N Chester Dr (321) in Gastonia is shut down while crews repair a utility pole after a car hit a bicycle. At least one person was sent to the hospital. Unknown when the road will open. pic.twitter.com/Z2XTlzBe5m — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) February 1, 2022

Gastonia Police tell Queen City News the male cyclist was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. No word if charges will be filed at this time.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.