Bicyclist seriously injured after struck by vehicle in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A bicyclist has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Gastonia, police said.
The accident happened at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, on N. Chester Street (Rt. 321) at Norment Avenue.
All lanes of Rt. 321 are closed between I-85 and W. Davidson Ave. at this time, police said. Drivers have been asked to seek an alternate route.
Gastonia Police tell Queen City News the male cyclist was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. No word if charges will be filed at this time.
