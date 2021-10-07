Bicyclist dies in hospital after he was run over by tractor-trailer in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 56-year-old man died after he collided with the side of a trailer and was run over while riding a bicycle in northeast Charlotte last month, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said a Freightliner Truck was traveling south on W. Sugar Creek Road on Sept. 17 when the driver attempted to make a right turn onto Reagan Drive, crossing into the path of a man riding a bicycle.

The bicyclist, identified as Miguel Aguilar, was also traveling south and collided with the side of the tractor-trailer as he was entering the crosswalk across Reagan Drive. Aguilar fell to the ground and was run over by the wheels of the trailer, detectives said.

Aguilar was taken to the hospital and died on September 23.

CMPD said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but impairment or speed are not suspected as contributing factors.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169, extension 1, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.