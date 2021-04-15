“Best-in-class experience.” Take a look at what $50 million in Charlotte FC renovations is bringing to BofA Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Football Club announced on Thursday that construction has started on soccer-specific renovations at Bank of America Stadium that will transform the club’s home into an elite venue for Major League Soccer.

The approximately $50 million project includes significant enhancements to the Lowe’s East Gate, an upgraded main concourse and supporters’ bar just inside the gate, soccer-specific locker rooms, a central player tunnel, and a new premium club space and field-level seating.

“David Tepper has invested millions in ensuring the Panthers have best-in-class facilities, and he’s doing exactly the same for Charlotte FC,” said Mark Hart, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, in a written statement, released on Thursday.

Global design firm Populous is serving as architects for the project. Rodgers Builders is the general contractor. The Lowe’s East Gate, which is the most-used entrance at Bank of America Stadium, will be upgraded to improve traffic flow and will feature a 210-foot-wide single LED screen.

“2022 is becoming more and more real!” Charlotte FC said.

The two ‘Indomitable Spirit’ Panthers statues that currently flank the Lowe’s East Gate will remain but move further apart to improve traffic flow in and out of the stadium.

The new entrance will lead directly into the improved main concourse, which will house two brand-new taprooms and state-of-the-art food and beverage stations, officials said.

“Multiple points of sale and touchless kiosks will create a seamless experience for fans on the way to their seats,” Charlotte FC said.

The improved concourse will lead directly to the supporters’ section behind the east goal, where Charlotte FC’s fans will be cheering the team on, officials said.

“The fans are crucial to the success of our team, and it’s important for us to provide a vibrant and exciting game day experience,” says Hart. “A seamless entry to the stadium and the upgraded concourse will enhance our ability to provide an immersive match day experience, from the march to the final whistle.”

Photo: Charlotte FC

A brand-new MLS-mandated central player entrance tunnel will be located on the north touchline, in a space currently occupied by a workshop and storage facilities. Surrounding the tunnel will be The Vault, a new premium club area.

The tunnel will lead directly to the new ultramodern home locker room, ensuring Charlotte FC’s players will enjoy a short journey to the field, Charlotte FC said.

Photo: Charlotte FC

“This is the best walkout in MLS,” says Hart. “We made a concerted effort to make this the best possible player walkout experience—for players and fans alike.”

The renovations began in March 2021 and will be completed in time for Charlotte FC’s first kick in 2022, officials said.

Additional upgrades include the transition to full color-changeable LED stadium lights, and the construction of additional camera positions to enhance the television viewing experience.

