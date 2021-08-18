Beloved Charlotte pastor and community activist passes away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Condolences are pouring in Wednesday evening after a popular Charlotte-area pastor and community activist passed away.

Pastor Brenda Stevenson of the New Outreach Christian Center spent a lifetime’s pursuit of bettering our community, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said.

“Pastor Stevenson was a selfless woman who had a passion for helping people. The community lost a great woman,” Jennings tweeted on Wednesday.

Stevenson was a pillar of the Charlotte community for more than 40 years.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Pastor Brenda Stevenson of New Outreach Christian Center. Her work and dedication to our community will never be forgotten,” the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said.