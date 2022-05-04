BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Belmont veteran is a step closer to competing at the 2024 Paralympic Games in France. Training for that competition is nearly non-stop for the next two years.

Queen City News first introduced you to Army Veteran Brian Conwell one year ago when he started his training journey. He lost his leg during a training accident while stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas.

Two years ago Conwell started walking again with help of a prosthetic leg. Since then he has hit the ground running by training for the Paralympic Games.



You’ll often hear Conwell spending hours practicing his throwing at Tuckaseegee Park in Mount Holly.

“Nobody is going to outwork me. Right now I am my biggest competitor. I have certain goals I need to set for myself,” said Conwell.

Throwing is his chosen sport to represent Team USA at the Paralympic Games. With Conwell’s prosthetic leg, he sits on a specially designed stool strapped to the ground. He only started practicing discus and shot put a year and a half ago.

“Just like my throwing coach says, you need to narrow it down to a couple of sports and move on with it. So that’s what we are good at,” said Conwell.

For a masterful performance on the field, you can still find Conwell in the gym at least five times a week. Training is an around-the-clock routine.

“I am up at 3 a.m. seven days a week just to get my calories in,” he said.

3,500 calories a day is the goal and now the training is paying off. Brian received his International Paralympic License which is a major step towards his Paralympic dream.

“So that way the recruiters and stuff for team USA can watch and keep track of who they are wanting to try out,” said Conwell.

While a try-out and selection for the team is the overall goal, he has another more personal feat he wants to achieve as well.

“The big thing is to show all six of my kids is regardless of what is put in front of you, if you believe in your dreams and you work hard enough and you believe in yourself and love yourself you can achieve those dreams,” said Conwell.



In just a couple of weeks, Brian will travel to Mesa, Arizona for the desert challenge. It’s another step towards getting selected for the US Paralympic Team.