Bell Tower Green Park opens in the heart of downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It’s been a long time coming in Salisbury, but after years of waiting, people can finally enjoy a brand-new park right in the heart of downtown.

“We’ve been looking so forward to it. I really think it’s going to bring out community together. We’ll have events together, and I think it’s really great for everybody,” said Salisbury resident Kylie Sheldon.

After six long years of planning, designing, and building, Bell Tower Green Park in Downtown Salisbury opened to the public on Friday. The park cost $13 million, 90% of which came from private donations.

“First off was COVID, and that was 18 months of delay. Not only was it a delay in fundraising, but it was a delay in workers,” said Bell Tower Green President Dyke Messinger.

Bell Tower Green is the organization that brought this project to life. Their sole mission was to turn asphalt to greenspace.

Though they handled designing, planning, and building the park, they turned it over to the city for maintenance and management.

“In addition to building a park, they wanted a place where people could come together – friends, neighbors, strangers – and cultivate community: something that we don’t have enough in this world today,” said Messinger.

The park includes a stage, water feature, walking area, and of course, a playground.

It’s a long-awaited piece of Downtown Salisbury that even the toughest critics seem to enjoy.

“I really like the way they set it up and how it’s so pretty,” said 10-year-old Brianna Ellison. “I feel like it’s going to be a great place for the community.”