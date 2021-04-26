“Been tough”: Local fast-food chain owner struggling to find employees

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Nationwide, the unemployment rate is dropping. Right now, both North and South Carolina are beating the national average.

North Carolina is reporting an unemployment rate of 5.3%, and South Carolina is even lower at 5.1%. Both have watched those numbers drop consistently for months.

There aren’t nearly as many workers behind the counter at your favorite fast-food restaurant as there were before the pandemic, and you may have noticed the “now hiring” signs and some fast food places cutting back on hours.

“Hiring has been very difficult,” Mashoor Awad said. “It’s been tough to find employees.”

Awad owns 11 McDonald’s in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties and he has at least 150 openings for workers right now.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“All of the restaurants are reopening again, the country is reopening due to the vaccine, so there is a high demand on employees, the other thing is the stimulus checks came in at the same time, the time for the tax return, it is hard to compete, everybody is looking for that great employee.”

Awad says even cooking up some new incentives like paid time off and a 401(K) match to recruit workers–benefits that weren’t available pre-pandemic.

“It is really a tough thing for any business to see the demand is high,” Awad said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have the staff to take care of everyone.”

Awad did not have to lay off any workers in the beginning of the pandemic, but there were some layoffs in fast food.

“When these employees left the industry, they sought other employment in places such as delivery drivers or maybe Amazon or different places or warehouse work or delivery work.”

He’s hoping his restaurants will soon be filled with more workers again.

“People will come back to work,” he said. “I’m sure of that.”

Awad started to notice the shortage of workers in February and he says it has continued. He’s hoping a job fair in may will help turn things around.