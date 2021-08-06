Banned TSA Items: Here’s what you can’t bring to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Transportation Security Administration says Charlotte-Douglas continues to see an alarming number of passengers who try to bring prohibited items through the security checkpoint. A majority of the items are large liquid containers, aerosols and gels but some are more dangerous items like kubatons, throwing stars, knifes, and pepper spray.

Mark Howell with the TSA told FOX 46 that law enforcement is always involved when these items are brought to the airport.

“Whenever those things come through the checkpoint, the first thing we have to do is notify law enforcement. We will detect it but we don’t have law enforcement authority,” Howell said.

Some of the prohibited weapons that are brought to the airport resemble everyday objects. Those are of particular concern to agents as they post a larger risk to other passengers and airline crew members.

Concealing these items slows down the security process for everyone at the checkpoint.

“Of all the items; pocket knifes, oversized liquids, at the individual item perspective — that’s more passengers we have to screen. Every time we have to go through the options with them to get rid of it or surrender it at the check point,” Howell explained.

Firearms are another item of concern for Transportation Security Officers. According to the administration, Charlotte is set to outpace its 2019 figures. In 2019 more than 70 firearms were seized at checkpoints throughout the year.

Since January, more than 60 have been found illegally carried in hand luggage at Charlotte’s airport.

Fines can be assessed in the tens of thousands of dollars and passengers could face jail time. The TSA asks passengers to double check bags and carry-ons that may have been used for activities other than air travel.