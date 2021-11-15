Bank of America training thousands of employees with virtual reality technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Bank of America is using a new way to train employees that involves very little face-to-face interaction with a human being. More than 50,000 employees are now using virtual reality (VR) headsets for training on computer systems and face-to-face customer interactions.



The VR technology was first tested with a small group of employees and right now is being rolled out company-wide.

More than 4,000 Bank of America locations have been sent VR headsets that arrive in a small suitcase. An unzip of the case and a quick instruction manual puts the training simulator right in front of employees’ eyes. The ease of use was a must for the Bank of America IT department.

“It has to secure. It has to be scalable. It has to be hands-free and wireless. We don’t want to have people dealing with cables all over the place,” said Hari Gopalkrishnan, who leads client-facing technology for Bank of America.

Employees can experience futuristic training at any time during their workday. It’s something Bank of America leaders say employees have been asking for.

“What we found through conversations is there really want practice reps and technology gives us a lot of opportunities to give employees a lot of practice,” said John Jordan, who is the Head of “The Academy” at Bank of America.

The training with the VR technology involves scenarios for computer system training and conversation simulations with customers.

“It uses artificial intelligence to give a response back to what the employees say so they can see what works and what doesn’t in client interaction,” said Jordan.

With a handheld clicker employees using the VR headsets are able to interact with employees within the simulation.

“Our employees when they use it they’ve never been so excited to be taking the training. When we first sent this out they said, I can’t wait to take this training, and you don’t often hear that in life,” said Jordan.

During the pilot program, 400 employees used the technology for training and 97% said they felt better prepared and more comfortable doing their job.



Bank of America leaders say there are about 20 training scenarios that are loaded within the VR system right now, but they have the ability to add more to increase training in the future.