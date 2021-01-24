Bank of America Stadium to host next mass vaccination event this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Bank of America Stadium will be the next location to host a mass vaccination site in Mecklenburg County by Atrium Health.

Atrium announced that the stadium in Uptown will have a walk-up and drive-thru vaccination event from Jan. 29-Jan. 31 for eligible community members.

Currently, healthcare workers and people age 65+ can receive a vaccine in North Carolina.

Two weeks ago, Atrium, Honeywell, the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Tepper Sports and Entertainment announced they would team up to provide a million COVID-19 vaccinations by July 4.

From Jan. 22-24, Charlotte Motor Speedway held the first event trying to vaccinate 16,000+ people.

“We’re all working together to make this happen. We’re doing the work to get shots into the arms of people in the community,” said Tom Glick, president of Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the state is receiving about 120,000 shots each week.

“While our goal is to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, we still have limited supply and therefore anticipate it will still be months before vaccines are available to all groups,” said Dr. Meg Sullivan, Medical Director for Mecklenburg County Public Health.

The vaccination clinic at Bank of American on Friday will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Eligible people can register here: https://atriumhealth.org/about-us/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine