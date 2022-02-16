Cabin odor prompts AA flight from NY to Charlotte to be diverted Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An odor coming from carry-on baggage forced an American Airlines flight from New York to Charlotte to be diverted on Wednesday, the airline said.

AA Flight 2036 had to be rerouted to Piedmont Triad International Airport and landed without incident around Noon. No injuries were reported and passengers were expected to board another flight with continuing service to Charlotte.

An initial investigation revealed that a lithium-ion battery that was stowed in a customer’s carry-on was the source of the reported odor.

The flight was operated on an Airbus A321 with 126 customers and six crew on board. AA says the aircraft has been removed from service for the time being.