CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An autopsy reveals a former Concord officer shot a man five times while he was sitting down.

Brandon Combs, 29, was killed by police in February 2022 when officers said he tried to steal a car from a Nissan dealership.

Investigators claimed ex-officer Tim Larson and Combs got into a fight before Combs hopped into Larson’s police car. Attorneys who watched the bodycam video said Combs was unarmed and never touched Larson.

Larson was later fired for what officials call ‘untruthful statements’ about the fatal shooting.

The autopsy also reveals Combs had several cuts on his forehead and face.