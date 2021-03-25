Missing Salisbury 14-year-old found safe in SC, stolen car nowhere to be found, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A missing 14-year-old girl from Salisbury who stole her neighbor’s car has been located safe in South Carolina, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Aleah Gaultney has been located in Anderson, SC, at her aunt’s residence, deputies said. Her mother, Misty Swink, is on the way to pick her up.

The stolen vehicle in this incident has still not been located, and the investigation into the incident will continue, the sheriff’s office said.

3/25/21: The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who they said stole her neighbor’s vehicle and could be headed to Florida.

Aleah Paige Gaultney was reported missing by her mother, Misty Swink. According to the sheriff’s office, Misty discovered that her daughter was not in her bedroom at 7 a.m. Sunday, March 21.

Aleah left a note saying that she planned to visit someone in Florida, but the note did not have a name of the person or exact location in Florida. Misty told the sheriff’s office that the family does not know anyone in Florida or have relatives there.

A neighbor also discovered that his 2007 white Ford Fusion was missing on Sunday morning. The vehicle has a NC tag of ZTY-1012, and has been entered into NCIC as a stolen vehicle.

It’s believed that Aleah did take the vehicle, as the note she left told her neighbor she was sorry for stealing it, the sheriff’s office said.

It is unknown if Aleah acted alone in taking the vehicle, or if she may have had assistance as her mother explained that Aleah did not know how to drive a vehicle very well, deputies said.

Aleah has been entered into NCIC as a missing juvenile. She is described as 5’ 4” in height, 155 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

The stolen Ford Fusion was linked in the NCIC entry to Aleah, as she may be with the vehicle if it is located. This information has been forwarded to all law enforcement agencies in Rowan County by the 911 Center. The Rowan 911 Center has also forwarded this information to all law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

Anyone with information about the location of Aleah Paige Gaultney should contact Detective Patrick Schmeltzer at 704-216-8702 or 1st. Sgt. Oliver Greene at 704-216-8686, or 1st. Lt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.