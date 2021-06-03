Authorities search for missing, endangered 14-year-old girl in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Kings Mountain Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered 14-year-old girl.

Amelia “Amy” Upton suffers from cognitive impairment and is considered to be endangered, police said. She was last seen in the area of Groves Street and Katherine Avenue.

Amy has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands at 5’3″ tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She is believed to have left the area walking on foot in an unknown direction of travel, police said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

It is unknown at this time what Amy is wearing or who, if anyone, she may be in the company of.

Anyone who sees a person matching this description is asked to call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444.