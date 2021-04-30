Authorities escort bodies of fallen deputies killed in Watauga County standoff from hospital back to Boone

BOONE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four people were killed this week in an hours-long standoff in Boone. Among them were two Watauga County deputies, Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox.

On Friday, first responders and the community paid their respects to those local heroes.

It was an emotional and somber afternoon Friday in downtown Boone as the bodies of the fallen law enforcement officers were carried in from the Medical Examiners Office in Winston-Salem.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles and motorcycles lined the procession route that lasted for about two hours on Friday afternoon. The procession was about one mile long.

Family and friends gathered Friday at the funeral home, hugging and consoling one another.

Both deputies were killed in the line of duty while responding to what was supposed to be a routine welfare check at a home in Boone.

Wednesday morning, an employer called the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office concerned that someone did not show up for work.

That’s when Fox and Ward responded to the home of Michelle and George Ligon.

Investigators say Michelle’s son and George’s step-son, 32-year-old Isaac Barnes, killed the couple and then ambushed the deputies. Barnes also died, but it is unclear how at this time.

Friends of the fallen deputies spoke with FOX 46 Charlotte.

“I knew both of them personally. So, we’ve come out to show support. Just to be here for them,” one friend said. “They’re loving and kind, there when you need them. That’s both of them, they were both, with a snap of a finger, I could count on them.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced as of Friday afternoon.