CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An auction that was supposed to be held Tuesday for the sale of The Epicentre in Uptown has been delayed once again, court officials confirmed.

Once a hub for entertainment, dining and shopping in the heart of Charlotte, The Epicentre was set to be auctioned off “as is” after it was foreclosed on in March.

The once bustling hotspot opened in 2008, but financial issues exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic led to failing business and caused the center to become a shell of its former self.

In spring, 2021, the Epicentre’s owners defaulted on their $85 million loan with Deutsche Bank. The bank then filed a complaint with the North Carolina business court that later appointed a receiver to oversee the management of the property.

In March, the Mecklenburg County Superior Court approved the bank to foreclose on the Uptown property.

A Notice of Foreclosure Sale said the property will be sold “AS IS, WHERE IS” to the highest bidder for cash on May 12. That auction was then postponed until July 26.

Now, prospective buyers will have to wait until August 9 at 10 a.m. to make their bids at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, officials said.