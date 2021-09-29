Attracting Global Events: Presidents Cup scheduled at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte next year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Queen City will be front and center once again on the international sports stage.

In the fall of next year, the Presidents Cup will be underway at Quail Hollow Golf Club. It’s a tournament similar to the Ryder Cup, between American and International golfers. To kick off the countdown, officials unveiled a huge mural in uptown that showcases the President’s Cup logo, along with famous golfers.

Mayor Vi Lyles said events like this, coming to Charlotte, showcase how fast the Queen City is becoming one of the most sought-after places to live and visit in the South East. Lyles called Charlotte a world-class city, with the surplus of businesses, sports, and arts flocking here.

“I believe that we’re chosen because we have a collaborative cooperative spirit to help people do well and when they come to our city, so that’s what it’s about,” Lyles said.

Councilman Tariq Bokhari said hosting events like the President’s Cup will make Charlotte visible on the world’s stage, and open up so much more opportunity for economic growth.

“The Ryder and Presidents Cups, for those who don’t watch golf, are a global phenomenon, really the top of viewership for golf and eyes on a single course. And now Charlotte’s going to be added to that really short and unique list,” Bokhari said.

All eyes will be on Charlotte, particularly Quail Hollow, a highly rated club many golfers dream of playing.

“Our guys have done well here. Justin Thomas won the PGA and our guys really liked this golf course. And the Harris family has been so hospitable to everyone on the PGA Tour for so long. They know what they’re getting here,” U.S. Team Captain Davis Love III, said.