Atrium Health looking at ‘innovation district’ as an economic opportunity

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Atrium Health leaders say their proposal for an “innovation district” by their new medical school would be the most significant economic opportunity in recent history.

This week, Atrium’s CEO went into further details on the innovation district and the $75 million price tag to city and county residents.

“We’re looking at creating 5,500 jobs and a half a billion dollars in annual economic contributions,” said Gene Woods, Atrium’s CEO.

Woods said the full impact of the innovation district could be upwards of $800 million in economic impact and more than 11,000 jobs.

The project also includes plans for 100 units for affordable homeownership and 300 affordable multi-family housing units.

“We understand that in developing this site it’s important to focus on affordable housing both on the site and away from the site,” said Woods.

Atrium Health has teamed up with the Wake Forest School of Medicine for the proposed medical school at the intersection of McDowell and Baxter Streets.

Charlotte is the largest city in America without a four-year medical school. The location, right on the edge of Uptown, is largely commercial.

“I feel like this area is somewhat overlooked because there’s no there-there right now. You don’t have a lot in this space,” Tracy Dodson, the city’s Economic Development Director.

The city council and the county commission are each expected to vote on approving public funds later this month.

Councilman Baxter Winston expressed concern the innovation district would be so successful that some people would be pushed out in the name of progress.

“If this is as successful as we want it to be, there’s going to be a very disruptive nature to the socio-economic structure of Charlotte,” said Winston. “As we know in this history of Charlotte, our growth has been better for some and not for others.”

However, Atrium leaders insist the project, which takes place in a largely under-utilized district, won’t impact residents.

“There’s zero displacement on the site. Not one person will be displaced,” said Woods.

If the funding is approved, construction would begin in the second quarter of 2022.