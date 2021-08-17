At least 1 person injured after van crashes into Matthews building

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – At least one person has been injured after a van crashed into a building Tuesday morning in Matthews, according to Medic.

The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 434 N Trade Street in Matthews.

Medic said one person was transported to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center for minor injuries. Medic said the area is still a ‘very active scene.’

No word on what caused the accident at this time. Check back for updates throughout the day.