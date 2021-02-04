Assistant principal at Iredell County elementary school charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An assistant principal at a local elementary school in Iredell County has been charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, a report was filed on Jan. 26, 2021, in reference to suspected sexual exploitation of a minor between an adult and a minor.

After conducting interviews with witnesses, it was determined Shaun Michael Bock was the suspect.

Mooresville Police executed a search warrant at Bock’s home located along Steam Engine Drive and at his place of employment on February 3.

Detectives have charged Bock with one count of second-degree exploitation of a minor. He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Iredell-Statesville Schools released a statement to FOX 46 on Thursday:

“Shaun Michael Bock of Mooresville has been charged by the Mooresville Police Department with one count of Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Mr. Bock has been employed with the Iredell-Statesville School District as an assistant principal

at Coddle Creek Elementary since July 2020. Based on information received from law enforcement, the alleged victim is not a student of Iredell-Statesville Schools.

Mr. Bock was suspended on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, pending an investigation from the

Mooresville Police Department and the school system.

Superintendent Jeff James stated, “We will work in full cooperation with authorities to ensure this matter is thoroughly investigated. Our children are our most precious asset. Our job is to protect our children at all cost.”

Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident, any other similar incidents, or anyone else who may be a victim, to please contact Detective Garron Lawing with the Mooresville Police Department at 704-658-9007 or by email at glawing@mooresvillenc.gov.