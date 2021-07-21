As costs of traditional office space rise in Charlotte, business owners turn to “flexible” space

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The way offices function continues to change in the COVID-19 world. As costs of maintaining a traditional office space continue to rise, some business leaders are taking advantage by using what are called “flexible workspaces”.



The spaces are growing in popularity because they have all the needs of an office at a much lower cost. Many first-time business owners and start-up companies are taking advantage of the new idea.



A new business called “Undergrads”, a student moving service, recently made a move of its own to the 5th floor of The Refinery building on Morehead Street, just outside Uptown. The office space rented in the building is part of the Venture X flexible workspace.

“We were in the basement of my townhouse and it was pretty difficult to get someone to join the team when they show up for an interview and it’s the dungeon as we would call it,” said Undergrads’ co-owner, Thomas Mumford.

Mumford went from a dark dungeon to a private office with an amazing view of Uptown and Bank of America stadium. The 5th floor is shared with dozens of other businesses as part of the growing co-working and flexible workplace brand.

“Pre-Pandemic we were up, very close to being full. We had a couple really big names here in our Charlotte location,” said Venture X Franchise Owner, Tyler Evans.

But the COVID-19 pandemic burst the shared office space bubble.

“We dropped about 50% occupancy, so we lost about half of our members,” said Evans.

Now people are returning to work, and it shows. There are only 3 available spaces for rent at Venture X in Charlotte.

For Clemson University graduates and “Undergrads” founders Chris Dyer and Thomas Mumford, it made sense to move to a flexible workplace.

“All the offices were a lot more outdated, a lot of them were built in the ’60s and ’70s. They were going to require us to come in and actually hire contractors to renovate the place to look the way want it to,” said Dyer.

The current “flexible” office was already fully furnished. Rent pays for internet, janitorial services as well as a common area with free coffee and drinks.

“Having all that available as part of the package makes it that much easier for us,” said Dyer.



Venture X leaders say they chose the location off Morehead Street as another cost-saving measure. The location is just outside uptown, offering plenty of free parking in a parking garage on-site. The location also makes the commute easier for workers who won’t have to fight Uptown traffic.