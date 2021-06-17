Art at Bank of America Corporate Center continues to draw tourist, locals to Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Bank of America Corporate Center, known as one of the tallest buildings in Uptown with a crown on top, has been a staple in Charlotte since construction finished in 1992.



Unless you work at Bank of America, not many people have been inside the building. The lobby is open to the public and has some unique pieces of art that people are talking about.



The corporate center can be seen from miles away. Construction on the tower started in the early ’90s and was the idea of Hugh McColl who wanted a headquarters for Nations Bank.

“He wanted to build a great city where people were happy and proud to live and come move here from other places,” said Bank of America’s Art Collections Manager, Mary Edith Alexander.

Making Charlotte an enjoyable place to live is the idea behind the art you see when you walk through the lobby doors. There are 3 panels of paintings that are 23 feet wide by 18 feet tall. The pieces are painted by North Carolina artist Ben Long.

The meaning behind the art is debatable among visitors, but experts say each panel has to do with Buddhist philosophy.

What’s not up for debate is the difficulty behind making the paintings come to life.

“This is the very technique that Michael Angelo used to complete his frescos in the Sistine chapel,” said Alexander.

A team of masons and artists put plaster on the walls long before the first stroke of a paint brush.

“The walls have to be prepared with special plaster and then the artist and his team will come in and work from drawings that the artist has done,” said Alexander.

The drawings were then blown up and applied to the wall using scaffolding before painting could finally begin.

“There is really sorta very little room for error in applying that,” said Alexander.

Many people from across the country have posted pictures of the art online after visiting Charlotte. The time and effort put into the pieces of art continue to attract tourists and Queen City locals alike.



Bank of America also has a large collection are art and has traveling exhibits that are offered to museums across the country, free of charge.