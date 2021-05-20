Arrest made in shootout near uptown Charlotte hookah lounge, police continue search for additional suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder for his involvement in a shootout where 55 shots were fired in about ten seconds near a hookah lounge in uptown Charlotte early Monday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Cecil Orelefant Oxner, 43, has been charged and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The shootout occurred shortly after 2:20 a.m. Monday, May 17, near the Babylon Hookah Lounge located at 520 College Street. Officers found a man, Jayvon Lyon, 26, at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

CMPD officers determined the suspects had fled the scene in multiple vehicles; two of them a black or dark colored Mazada CX-5 and a white four-door Honda Accord.

Officers located more than 55 rifle and pistol shell casings and discovered four vehicles and one building had been struck by the gunfire.

CMPD officers were able to locate a third suspect vehicle on Monday and attempted to stop the car. The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. The pursuit ended near the 1800 block of Pegram Street where all occupants fled from the vehicle on foot.

CMPD’s K-9 Unit responded and located two people identified as Damajae Williams, 18, and Mudullahi Mohamed, 19, who were arrested for warrants unrelated to the shooting. Williams had an outstanding arrest warrant for shooting into occupied property and Mudullahi had an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of stolen property, CMPD said.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.