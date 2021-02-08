Arrest made in home invasion, high-speed police chase on I-85 in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is facing a slew of charges after breaking into a home and then leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle in Lowell that continued on I-85 towards Charlotte before ending in a wreck and foot chase, according to Lowell Police.

At 6:55 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, a Lowell officer tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding, traveling south on South Main Street. The vehicle reportedly did not stop and continued toward I-85.

Police said the suspect vehicle then caused a crash on the bridge on South Main Street at I-85. During this time, Dispatch was able to confirm the vehicle was reported stolen out of Gastonia.

The suspect vehicle then got on I-85 north toward Charlotte and then got onto I-485 where the suspect then struck another vehicle. At this point, the suspect’s vehicle was disabled and the suspect got out of the stolen vehicle and ran away.

Gaston County Police and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police assisted in setting up a perimeter. Gaston County K-9 was able to find the suspect, identified as Courtland Sonqwevious Sadler, hiding under a camper. He was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators were able to determine that Sadler was the suspect in a reported home invasion in the Lauren Woods subdivision.

Sadler has been charged with felony flee to elude, speeding, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, and first-degree burglary.

He’s being held at the Gaston County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond.