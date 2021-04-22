Arrest made in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gaston County man has been charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old young man in Kings Mountain, police said.

The deadly shooting happened at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at 2017 Redwood Circle.

As officers arrived to the scene, they located a 17-year-old young man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds to his body. The teen was rushed to CaroMount Medical Center in Gastonia where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

During the investigation, Richard Emory Darnell Brown Jr. was identified as a suspect and charged with murder. He is currently being held at the Gaston County Detention Center without bond.

Kings Mountain Police said the 17-year-old’s name is not being released at this time due to him being a juvenile. This deadly shooting is being actively investigated.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sgt. KL Hamrick at 704-734-0444.