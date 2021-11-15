Area non-profits limiting volunteers due to pandemic as need for help increases

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Walking into the Humane Society of York County, you’re bound to see a mix of staff and volunteers caring for the cats and dogs that come through their doors. Volunteers have long been a part of the Humane Society’s structure, but now it is an even bigger part due to staff shortages.

“Our normal and happy place would be 12 to 14 employees,” said Mary Beth Knapp with the Humane Society of York County. “Right now, we’re at 8.”

One may see the use of volunteers as a good thing, but Knapp said the non-profit organization has to walk a fine line with the pandemic. They still need help, but they also have to be safe, so they have limited the number of volunteers they have inside their doors at one time.

“We limit who we can bring in to manage the space a little bit, keeping them more distant than what they normally would be,” said Knapp.

Staffing shortages may be a reality for businesses and non-profit organizations, but not for volunteers. FOX 46 reached out to several organizations and found that volunteerism is either at or above previous years.

However, in contrast to those previous years, those organizations are only allowing so many to interact with the organization at once because of COVID-19 safety concerns, and the same is true for rescue organizations of all types, for both animals and humans.

“We limit the number of volunteers we have for inside events to between four and six when people come to serve for meals,” said Donnie Shell, Jr. with the Charlotte Rescue Mission. “When we have our service projects outdoors, it allows for 10 to 12.”

Shell said the Charlotte Rescue Mission would normally have more people helping out for their big Thanksgiving meal at the end of the month, but social distancing and masking protocols are still in place.

Getting that meal organized, however, has met with its own set of challenges due to the current supply chain shortage, which led to the Charlotte Rescue Mission planning out the event further in advance.

“We start the process in the summertime,” said Shell.

Even with the supply shortage and economic uncertainty, people still want to help how they can. Knapp said people have pitched in with payments for needed supplies for the Humane Society, while Shell said the utilization of their volunteer pool will likely remain different than previous years for the foreseeable future.