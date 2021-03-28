Ardrey Kell Road shopping plaza shooting investigated by CMPD

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A shooting that left one person injured in the parking lot of an Ardrey Kell Road shopping plaza is being investigated by CMPD, according to authorities.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting at the shopping plaza located at 8145 Ardrey Kell Road around 5 p.m. on Saturday. A victim with a gunshot wound was located and transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that the two parties involved were engaging in ‘illicit activity’ and that the suspect fled the scene while also stealing the victim’s phone.

Multiple shell casings were seen located at various spots around the parking lot.

The shopping plaza features a pediatrics office, a child daycare, a youth gymnastics business, and a few restaurants, among other businesses.

CFD, CMPD, CSI, and Medic were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.