WANTED: Arboretum Wells Fargo branch location hit again by bank robber

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an accused bank robber from Tuesday in south Charlotte.

CMPD officers responded to calls around 5:30 p.m. regarding an armed robbery at a Wells Fargo branch located at 2821 Pineville-Matthews Road.

An initial investigation revealed that a woman walked inside, approached the counter, and passed a threatening note to the teller, and then left the building with property belonging to the bank.

This Wells Fargo location was the scene of an incident two years ago when police said a woman was held at gunpoint while trying to use the ATM.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 704-334-1600.