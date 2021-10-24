Charlotte Water responds to 2nd water main break in a week, this one in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Water is responding to yet another water main break affecting customers.

Charlotte Water says it responded to the break underneath South Tryon Street near East 23rd Street.

For at least three hours, customers near East 3rd street and the 100 block near south Tryon Street, 300 block near South College Street.

CLTWater crews are repairing a broken water main under South Tryon Street near East 3rd St. Customers on East 3rd St (100 block near South Tryon St), South College St (300 block), S. Tryon St near 3rd St are going to experience low-to-no water pressure for at least three hours. — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) October 24, 2021

Last week, a much more widespread water main break affected the entire Charlotte metro. A ‘boil water’ advisory was lifted for Charlotte after being issued for 48 hours. Repairs on that water main are expected to be difficult, is that pipe is 36 inches wide and 15 feet underground. The break occurred near the 1400 block of Remount Road on Monday.

