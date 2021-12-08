America’s largest grocery retailer bringing nearly 700 jobs to Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Kroger, the largest grocery retailer in the U.S., is planning to build a high-tech customer fulfillment center in Cabarrus County that will add nearly 700 jobs over five years, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

“As e-commerce continues to grow, I’m pleased Kroger will locate this highly advanced fulfillment center in our state,” said Governor Cooper. “From our hard-working and skilled people to our advanced transportation networks and overall business climate, North Carolina offers the right ingredients for a modern business to succeed.”

The Kroger Co., which serves customers through a number of stores across the country including Harris Teeter, said the fulfillment center will use artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and automation to allow for the affordable and fast delivery of fresh food and household essentials to customers.

“The acceleration of our delivery business continues with the development of an additional customer fulfillment center, advancing our commitment to creating career opportunities and serving shoppers fresh food fast through interconnected, automated, and innovative facilities and last-mile solutions across America,” said Gabriel Arreaga, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief supply chain officer.

Officials said the average pay will be above the Cabarrus County average of $41,255. Jobs will offer healthcare and retirement benefits.