(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – America’s Field Hockey Team is coming to Charlotte. Bessant Field at Queens University is the new temporary training facility for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The announcement comes on the ninth annual ‘National Field Hockey Day.’

The team wasted no time hitting its new turf Tuesday, taking some hits, bracing for blocks and shouting some cheers.

“We’re excited,” said Team Forward and UNC Graduate Lauren Moyer. “We absolutely love it.”

The field is a state of the art water-based turf facility. It’s one of only a few across the country.

“When you get out here and you play on a water-based pitch at the highest level, it’s an exciting sport,” Moyer said. “And things can change in an instant, I love the speed of it.”

It’s here at home in Charlotte that these women will be training for not only the World Cup Qualifier in 2022, but also the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“That’s our main focus at the minute,” Moyer said. “But sights are always ahead on any Olympic games.”

Not only does the team of bold, beautiful women bring vibrancy to the Queen City, but it also helps put Queens University on the map.

“It’s quite an honor to be the new home and headquarters for USA field hockey and the women’s national team,” said Queens University President Daniel Lugo.

“We love it,” Moyer said. “It’s a lot different from the previous location we were at, but it’s awesome, the weather has been great, and it’s exciting to be in a vibrant young city with so much to do.”

We can only hope these girls will bring home the gold to the Queen City.

“I look forward to bringing lots and lots of medals and trophies back to Mecklenburg County and North Carolina,” said Cathy Bessant, who the field is named after.

“It’s a really great day for field hockey in North Carolina,” said Lugo. “And an even more joyous day for Queens University of Charlotte.”

The team looked at several facilities across the country, but said choosing Bessant Field at Queens University was an extremely easy decision.