American Airlines working to overcome ‘meltdown’ at CLT Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thousands of passengers traveling at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport this Halloween weekend were in for quite the scare.

American Airlines canceled nearly 1,400 flights Saturday and Sunday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

On Sunday, nearly 16% of the airline’s flights were canceled. FlightAware reported 265 of those cancellations were in Charlotte.

“They started this Friday night and we’ve already been rebooked and canceled three times,” said one American Airlines passenger, who says she’s been trapped in Charlotte for three days. “They’ve held our luggage despite the fact that we are in the 65 and older category and we have medications.”

“My kids are waiting for me to take them trick-or-treating. I’ve got a puppy in my home that needs to go out,” said Kris Patay. “It was about a 300-minute wait just to speak to somebody at customer service.”

In a statement, the airline blamed severe winds in Dallas. They said they “proactively canceled some flights” to ensure “scheduling certainty for crew members.”

But many frustrated travelers, like Brent Lowrey, say they aren’t buying it.

“Miraculously every other airline managed to fly yesterday,” said Lowery. “It’s a political thing. They are required to get a vaccination apparently in the next few weeks and it was a walkout.”

The airline said rumors of an employee protest/walkout are untrue. They said they have more than 1,800 flight attendants returning to work on Monday following leave. They said those not returning Monday will return by December 1. They also said they’ve hired more than 600 additional flight attendants and are in the process of hiring more than 4,000 new employees.