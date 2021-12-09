American Airlines to resume service from Charlotte to Rome this spring

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – American Airlines announced on Thursday that they will be resuming service from the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT) to Rome (FCO) this upcoming spring.

American said the new changes come as the company looks to build a spring and summer schedule that focuses on the most popular destinations and maximizes connections with their international partners.

Starting next summer, American plans to use all widebody aircraft currently being used on short-haul routes in the Caribbean, Latin America, and Mexico – and redeploy aircraft to popular destinations including Barcelona, Spain (BCN), Lisbon, Portugal (LIS), and Venice Italy (VCE).

“Continued delivery delays of Boeing 787 aircraft have provided unique challenges in planning international flying months in advance. As a result, American will not resume service to Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI), or Shannon, Ireland (SNN), in 2022. And as demand remains soft in Asia, American is discontinuing service to Hong Kong (HKG),” American Airlines said in a written statement. For more information, click here.