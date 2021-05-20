American Airlines Flight Training Center leaving Charlotte for Fort Worth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The American Airlines Flight Training Center in Charlotte will be moved to the company’s headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, to consolidate operations, according to a union representing American Airlines pilots.

Allied Pilots Association said the move will impact 80 to 85 Airbus flight instructors and simulator technicians and thousands of pilots based on the East Coast.

The union said the transition is not expected to happen any earlier than November.

