CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – American Airlines has announced flight cuts at Charlotte Douglas International Airport that will go into effect later this year as part of an overall national strategy.

While no routes are being completely removed, AA is cutting back on the number of daily departures at Charlotte Airport, a company release states.

Beginning in September, AA will cut back 3 percent of its schedule, equating to 17 daily departures. That increases to 3.5 percent, or 20 daily departures, in October.

The airline said it is making adjustments based on resources and travel frequencies.

AA customers who have had their flights altered will be contacted directly with options for a standard schedule change or a full refund.

American averages 5,400 peak daily departures overall and the Queen City is the airline’s second-largest hub in its network and the third largest worldwide.

AA CEO Robert Isom made the following statement regarding the company’s changes during the latest, second-quarter earnings call: