CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – American Airlines has announced flight cuts at Charlotte Douglas International Airport that will go into effect later this year as part of an overall national strategy.
While no routes are being completely removed, AA is cutting back on the number of daily departures at Charlotte Airport, a company release states.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox
Beginning in September, AA will cut back 3 percent of its schedule, equating to 17 daily departures. That increases to 3.5 percent, or 20 daily departures, in October.
The airline said it is making adjustments based on resources and travel frequencies.
AA customers who have had their flights altered will be contacted directly with options for a standard schedule change or a full refund.
American averages 5,400 peak daily departures overall and the Queen City is the airline’s second-largest hub in its network and the third largest worldwide.
AA CEO Robert Isom made the following statement regarding the company’s changes during the latest, second-quarter earnings call:
Our operational performance from the [full] quarter and the results we have delivered in the first few weeks of July, give us confidence moving forward. But we still aren’t where we need to be. And we have a lot of flying ahead of us still in the summer.
So, we’re investing in our operation to ensure we meet our reliability goals and deliver for our customers. We’re taking proactive steps to build additional buffer into our schedule for the rest of the year.
As I said a minute ago, we’re sizing the airline for the resources we’ve available and the operating conditions we face, and we’ll make other changes as needed. Even with these adjustments, American still offers customers the largest network of any U.S. airlines with an average of more than 5,400 daily departures.CEO Robert Isom