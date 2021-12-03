1 person detained after pepper spray ‘incident’ at Harding University High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was detained after an “incident” involving pepper spray at Harding University High School, officials said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, an altercation happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday. Officers responded and one person was detained.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials confirmed there was an incident at the school, but did not release further details other than that pepper spray was involved.

CMS said no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

Medic said an ambulance did respond to the school but did not provide and information about injuries or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

CMPD said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.