Missing 1-year-old girl located, Mint Hill Police say; father suspect is still at-large

MINT HILL, N.C. — A missing one-year-old girl has been located and taken to the hospital just to be checked out, Mint Hill Police confirmed on Sunday.

Police were searching for 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond. Police believe she may have been abducted by 39-year-old Jeremy Scott Lemmond. He is described as a 6-foot-tall white man weighing about 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Mint Hill Police said he is still at large.

Lemmond’s mugshot from previous charges. (Photo Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

The child was last seen on the 5000 block of Quail Ridge Drive in Mint Hill, southeast of Charlotte. Police said they may have been in a black 2011 Subaru Legacy with North Carolina plate JBV-6840.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mint Hill Police Dept. immediately at (704) 889-223, or call 911 or *HP.

Mr. Lemmond has a criminal history that includes driving-related charges and assault.