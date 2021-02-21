Amber Alert canceled for Davidson County missing teen

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office had been asking for the public’s help finding Savannah Childress for more than a week.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An Amber Alert for a missing teen out of Davidson County has been canceled after she was found, state officials said on Sunday.

Savannah had been last seen in the Canaan Church Road area of Denton on Feb. 11.

According to the Amber Alert, police said they were looking for an unknown male using the alias Will Hedglin. There was also a vehicle with no known description that was being sought.

No further details have been provided at this time.